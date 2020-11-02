Daily rupee call: Dollar bulls might drag the rupee lower

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The rupee (INR) weakened through the last week and declined about 0.7 per cent against the dollar (USD) as it ended at 74.11 i.e. below the support of 74. This means that the domestic currency can trade with a bearish bias.
Today, the rupee has opened considerably lower at 74.42. Notably, 74.4 is a support level. If this level is decisively breached, it can possibly fall to 74.6. Subsequent support can be 74.8. But if the local currency attempts to recover, 74.2 can be a hurdle. A breakout of that can take the rupee to 74 – a key barrier. Above this level, 73.85 can be the resistance.
October witnessed considerable inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPI). The net investments, including all asset classes, were recorded at Rs 21,826 crore, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). The equities, with a net inflow of Rs 19,541 crore, remained the largest recipient. Going forward, inflows would depend upon the outcome of the US election. If the current trend of inflows continues, it can help the rupee gain.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India last Friday shows that the total foreign reserves have hit record levels. It increased by a substantial $5.4 billion between October 16 and 23 to $560.5 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by $5.2 billion to $515.4 billion during the corresponding period. The value of gold holdings was largely unchanged at $36.8 billion. Increasing foreign reserves is a positive sign for the Indian currency, as it can be used as a effective tool in keeping the exchange rate of the USDINR stable.
The dollar index gained by nearly 1.4 per cent last week and, as a result, it closed slightly above the crucial level of 94. It is also above both the 21- and 50-day moving averages. Today, the index has opened at 94.09 and is currently hovering at 94.15. If it can sustain above the 94-level, it can possibly establish a sustainable rally, at least in the short term. But if it slips back below 94, it can result in a considerable decline.
The rupee has opened lower today and the dollar index is hinting at a potential short-term rally in the greenback. Moreover, INR is trading below the key level of 74 – a bearish indication. Considering this, traders can short INR on intraday rallies with a stop-loss at 74.2.
Supports: 74.6 and 74.8
Resistances: 74.2 and 74
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...