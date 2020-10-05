Daily rupee call: Go long above 73.15

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Last Thursday, the rupee (INR) gained by 0.85 per cent and ended the session at 73.14 against the dollar (USD). Following the positive close, the local currency has opened flat today at 73.15. If INR rallies past 73.15, it can appreciate to 73 – a resistance level. Above this level, it can rally to 72.8. But if the domestic unit weakens, the immediate supports are at 73.3 and 73.5. Subsequent support is at 73.7.
The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net sellers in the month of September – the net outflow stood at Rs 1,196 crore according to the National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL). The equity segment marked an outflow of Rs 7,783 crore, whereas the debt segment witnessed an inflow of Rs 3,958 crore. Notably, the hybrid segment – REITs and InvITs – attracted net inflow of Rs 2,222 crore. As we can see, the overall FPI fund flow remained negative because of the outflow in the equity category. Going ahead, if the FPIs continue to sell domestic assets, the rupee can witness downward pressure.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India last Friday shows that the total foreign reserves came down by $3 billion between September 18 and 25 to $542 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was down by $1.5 billion to $500 billion during the corresponding period. Similarly, the value of gold holding has reduced to $36 billion i.e. a decrease of $1.4 billion. Though the total reserves have moderated, it is still near all-time high levels. Higher foreign reserves can be an effective tool in stabilising the exchange rate of USDINR.
The dollar index lost nearly one per cent last week as it ended at 93.84 versus the preceding week’s close of 94.64. However, it stays above the 21-day moving average. But since it lies below the crucial level of 94, the index is likely to trade with a bearish bias. Currently trading at 93.75, the nearest support can be spotted at 93.5 and 93.25.
The rupee, which opened flat, is hovering at 73.15 which can act as a resistance. So, even though the trend is inclined to upside, traders can buy INR with tight stop-loss if it breaks out of 73.15.
Supports: 73.3 and 73.5
Resistances: 73 and 72.8
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...