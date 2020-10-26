Daily Rupee call: INR facing a roadblock at 73.7

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
BL Research Bureau
The Indian rupee (INR), which was flat during the first half of last week, weakened in the latter half and ended with a loss of 0.35 per cent for the past week against the US dollar (USD), i.e., it closed at 73.6 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.34. Thus, the rupee is down about 3.1 per cent year-to-date against the greenback.
Today, the domestic unit has begun the session lower at 73.77. If the decline from the last week extends, INR is likely to depreciate to 74. A breach of this level can drag the rupee to 74.2. But if the local currency strengthens and moves above the resistance of 73.7, it can face an immediate hindrance at 73.5. Subsequently, it can face a hurdle at 73.3.
The inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remain robust with major contribution from the equity market. For the current month, the net investments across all asset classes stands at ₹17,564 crore, according to the latest data of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Of this, equities remain the favourite destination with net inflow of ₹15,642 crore. If this inflows remain consistent, INR can gain some ground against the USD in the forthcoming sessions.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday shows that the total foreign reserves increased by $3.6 billion between October 9 and 16 to $555.1 billion. Foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by $3.5 billion to $512.3 billion during the corresponding period. The value of gold holdings was largely unchanged at $36.6 billion. The forex reserves have been steadily increasing and the huge reserves can come in handy in stabilising the exchange rate of USDINR. In that sense, it is positive for the Indian currency.
The dollar index, which marked a seven-week low of 92.47 last Wednesday, ended the week at 92.77, thereby losing nearly one per cent over the past week. The overall trend is bearish and the index has formed lower high and lower low in the daily chart, giving an affirmation for the bears that the momentum is in their favour. So, further decline is highly likely with nearest supports spotted at 92.25 and 92. A fall in the dollar index can be good for the rupee.
The rupee, which ended on a weaker note last Friday, is trading below 73.7, which can now be a hurdle. As along as this level holds, the likelihood for a recovery is low. Hence, traders can short the rupee for intraday. Go with a tight stop-loss since a breakout of 73.7 can result in a sharp rally in the rupee.
Supports: 74 and 74.2
Resistances: 73.7 and 73.5
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...