Daily Rupee call: Short rupee with a tight stop-loss

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) has opened today on a weaker note against the dollar (USD). The local currency has opened at 75.69 versus its previous close of 75.19; it soon hit a fresh lifetime low of 76.15 and is currently hovering around that level.
The selling pressure on the domestic unit seems to be significant as it continues to make new lows every day. A further decline from current levels is highly likely. On the upside, the band between 75.4 and 75.7 can act as a significant hurdle.
The net outflow of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) for the current month is at ₹95,485 crore (equity and debt combined), according to the latest data by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). Year-to-date, FPIs have net sold ₹85,558 crore. The rupee can be under significant pressure if the FPIs continue to be net sellers.
Foreign reserves:
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that the foreign reserves have dropped during the period between 6th and 13th March. The reason could be the intervention of the central bank to contain a sharp decline of the Indian currency.
As per the report, the total reserves have decreased by $5.3 billion i.e. it dropped to $481.9 billion from $487.2 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the major component of the reserves went down by $3.8 billion to $447.3 billion from $451.1 in the same period. The value of gold holdings declined to $29.5 billion compared to previous week’s $31 billion.
Dollar index:
The dollar index after registering a three-year high of 103 on Friday, has opened the week slightly lower at 102.5. It rallied strongly last week and posted a weekly gain of 4.3 per cent. If the index continues to rally and move above 103, it will retest its lifetime high at 103.8. But if it softens, it will find support at 102 and 101.
Trade strategy:
The rupee has been facing considerable selling pressure since the session open. But the RBI had announced a USD/INR Sell Buy Swap auction worth $2 billion to be held today between 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM. This can act as a temporary buffer for the domestic unit. Hence, the currency pair might witness high volatility today.
Traders must be cautious and can initiate fresh rupee short positions until it trades below 75.7; place a tight stop-loss.
Supports: 76.5 and 77
Resistances: 75.7 and 75.4
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
SBI (₹209.8) The stock of SBI closed the week significantly lower than in the previous week, despite a ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...