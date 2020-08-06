Daily rupee call: Tread with caution

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The rupee (INR) is trading with a gain of 12 paise against the dollar (USD) ahead of the announcement on the latest policy decisions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Yesterday, the domestic currency closed with a gain of 11 paise at 74.93 versus the previous close of 75.04.
Today, until the rate decision is announced, the rupee is likely to trade sideways and the volatility can go up substantially post the announcement. If the domestic currency gains and breaches the resistance at 74.7, it can extend the rally to 74.6 and 74.5. But if it weakens below the support at 75, it can witness considerable selling pressure. The support levels can be spotted at 75.15 and 75.3.
There was a lull in the FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) action yesterday as the gross purchases and sales were almost equal; the net outflow was a mere ₹60 crore (equity and debt combined). Probably, today’s policy decision can influence the FPI activity in upcoming sessions. Unless there is a significant outflow, INR can be expected to stand above the critical level of 75 versus USD.
The dollar index fell back below the 93-level yesterday and is now hovering around the prior low of 92.55. Since the overall trend is bearish, the possibility of the index forming a new low is high. Fresh round of selling can be expected if it slips below the prior low.
Though the rupee has begun the session higher, it essentially remains within the range of 74.7 and 75. Importantly, the intraday movement will largely rely on the outcome of the MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting. Traders need to be cautious and wait for a decisive break on either side before initiating fresh positions.
Supports: 74.9 and 75
Resistances: 74.7 and 74.6
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...