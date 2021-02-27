Technical Analysis

Graphite India tests a key barrier

Yoganand D | Updated on February 27, 2021 Published on February 27, 2021

I am holding shares in Graphite India and HEG. Please advise their short-, medium- and long-term prospects.

Bhaskar Parab

Graphite India (₹481.3): The stock of Graphite India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹103 in March 2020. However, the stock had met with key resistance at ₹200 in May 2020 and consolidated sideways in the band between ₹160 and ₹210 until the stock broke out of this sideways movement in November 2020. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend.

While trending up, the stock has conclusively breached key resistances at ₹300 and ₹400 in January and early February this year. Nevertheless, the stock now tests a key hurdle at ₹500 which is limiting the upside. The daily relative strength index is displaying negative divergence implying short-term trend reversal is on the cards. The weekly RSI is hovering in the overbought territory. Moreover, there has been decrease in volume over the past one week. A corrective decline from the current levels can drag the stock down to the key support level of ₹450 and then to ₹400 over the medium term.

An empathic downward break of ₹400 can start threatening the medium-term uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹360 and then to ₹300 levels. Investors with a long-term perspective can hold the stock with a stop-loss at ₹285. On the upside, a decisive break above ₹500 can push the stock northwards to ₹550 initially and then to ₹600 which is a significant long-term resistance to note. Next resistances are at ₹660 and ₹700.

HEG (₹1,445.8): The stock of HEG being a peer company to the Graphite India has witnessed a similar chart movement over the past one year. In November 2020, the stock breached a key resistance at ₹800 and continued to trend upwards, surpassing key hurdles at ₹1,000 and ₹1,200 levels. But, the stock now tests a key resistance at ₹1,500. A strong break above this level can take it higher to ₹1,600 and then to ₹1,700 levels.

A further breakthrough of ₹1,800 can accelerate the stock northwards to ₹2,000 over the long run. Conversely, if the stock declines below the key support level of ₹1,400, it can be pulled lower to ₹1,300 and then to ₹1,200 levels. The short-term uptrend will get negated if the stock falls below ₹1,200 levels.

In that case, the stock can fall to ₹1,100 or even to ₹1,000 levels. Investors with a long-term horizon can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹900 levels.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 27, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.