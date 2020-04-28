MCX-Lead charts a sideways trend

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
The May futures contract of lead on the MCX has been oscillating between ₹129 and ₹137 since the second week of March. It has been traversing across the 21-DMA for the past few trading sessions. The contract is currently trading at around ₹133 and the year-to-date loss stands at about 13 per cent. Noticeably, the major trend of the metal is bearish.
As the price has been tracking a sideways path, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains flat. But it stays below the midpoint level of 50. On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, is in the negative territory despite some upward movements.
On the back of fresh bearish momentum, if the contract breaches the support at ₹129, it might find support at ₹122. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹118. On the contrary, if the contract breaks out of the upper boundary of the range at ₹137, it will immediately face a hurdle at ₹140, where the 50-day moving average and 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downtrend coincides. Beyond that level, resistance levels can be spotted at ₹145 and ₹150.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was unable to break the resistance at $1,720 twice. The contract then started to moderate and breached the important support of $1,700. The price is approaching its previous support at $1,610 and a break below that level can intensify the sell-off. This can potentially weigh on the MCX contract.
Even as the major trend of the metal is bearish, the MCX contract has been consolidating of late. Also, globally the price is trading near its prior low. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹137, if it breaches the support at ₹129.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...