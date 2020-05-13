MCX-Lead extends consolidation phase

A crushing blow for airports
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
The consolidation phase in the May futures contract of lead on the MCX has now gone beyond a month where it has been oscillating between ₹129 and ₹137. But the contract price is below both the 21- and 50-day moving averages — a bearish bias; and for the current year, the contract has lost about 14 per cent.
The daily RSI is showing a fresh downtick, remaining below the midpoint level of 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart, though inching up, remains in the negative territory. Also, the trajectory is flattening, indicating that bulls are unable to build enough momentum.
If the contract weakens and breaks below the lower boundary of the range at ₹129, the nearest support is at ₹122. A break below that level can drag the contract to ₹118. On the contrary, if the contract breaks out of the upper boundary of the range at ₹137, it will face a hurdle at ₹142 — the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downtrend. Beyond that level, resistance can be seen at ₹150.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of lead on the LME took support at $1,610 during the first week of the current month. It has been gaining gradually over the past week and is currently trading at $1,650. But for the contract to reverse the trend, the price should break out of the resistance at $1,720. In such a case, it might lift the contract on the MCX as well.
The contract on the MCX has been consolidating with a bearish bias. As indicated by the contract on the LME, the price of the metal has been sluggish globally as well. Considering the factors above, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹137, if the contract breaches the support at ₹129.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.
The air-transport ecosystem, a key driver of economies worldwide, is floundering
This photography-first mid-range handset aims to take on the challenge of low-light images with six lenses
IIM-B survey shows they are using the time to strategise, identify weaknesses and explore opportunities
Niveshi has built an automated intra-day quant trading platform that promises consistent returns
Many say opportunity and uncertainty come together in the stock market. Look closer and you also might find an ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...