MCX-Nickel likely to extend the rally

Travelling to see the flowers
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
The recovery in the December futures contract of Zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) seems to be gaining momentum as it continued to rise in the past week. The price breached the resistance at ₹1,038 and has formed a higher peak on the daily chart — an indication of further appreciation. Also, the contract has closed above the 21-day moving average, turning the near-term outlook positive.
Corroborating the bullish bias are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart. The RSI is rising in tandem with the contract price, implying that the uptrend has a considerable momentum in its favour. It has also inched above the midpoint level of 50. Similarly, the MACD is pointing upwards, an indication of a good bullish strength.
Currently, trading around ₹1050, the contract might face a resistance at ₹1,055. If the contract rallies past ₹1,055, it will most likely rise towards the resistance at ₹1,076. Subsequent resistance is at ₹1,100. On the other hand, if the contract weakens from current levels, it will find support at ₹1,038. Below that level, the support level is at ₹1,020 which coincides with the 21-day moving average.
The price of three-month rolling forward contract of Nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) broke out of the key resistance level of $14,000, opening the door for further strengthening. The contract has a minor resistance at $14,675, above which the resistance is at $15,000. In case if price drops, $14,000 can act as a substantial support.
Though MCX-Nickel futures seems to be bullish with several factors supporting, but it faces a resistance at ₹1,055. Hence, from the perspective of trading, it is advised to wait for the contract to close above ₹1,055 on a daily basis before initiating long positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,035.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
A travel list for anyone who loves petals and blooms
A look at the most anticipated luxury cars of 2020
From cameras to smartphones, these gadgets are worth the wait in the next year
Fruit teas are caffeine-free, rich in antioxidants, low on calories and versatile
If you’re a conservative investor or retiree looking for a regular income, consider buying these bonds from ...
Bequeath your assets judiciously and share investment documents with your loved ones
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...