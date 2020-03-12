MCX-Zinc continues to consolidate

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
The March futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has been in a consolidation phase for the past two weeks, fluctuating between ₹150 and ₹158. But the major trend remains bearish and the price stays below the 21-day moving average, giving it a bearish bias. Unless the contract gets out of the range, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed.
While the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart is in the negative zone, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has come up marginally along the sideways trend. However, it lies below the mid-point level of 50.
On the back of the major downtrend, if the contract breaches the lower limit of the range at ₹150, it might weaken to ₹143 in subsequent trading sessions. Below that level, it can decline to ₹140. But if the contract breaches the upper limit of the range at ₹158, it might advance to ₹168. A break out of that level can potentially take the contract to ₹175.
In the past week, the three-month rolling forward contract of Zinc on the London Metal Exchange (LME) registered a fresh four-year low of $1,913 on Monday, before recouping its intra-day losses. However, the contract is largely trading between $1,970 and $2,064, according to daily chart pattern. Hence, until it breaches either of these levels, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed. But the major trend is bearish and a break below $1,970 can drag the price to $1,900.
The short-term trend is unclear as the contract of Zinc on the MCX has been moving in a sideways trend. So, does the contract on the LME. Hence, traders can wait for the price on the MCX to breach either ₹150 or ₹158 before taking fresh positions. While ₹143 is the support below ₹150, the resistance above ₹158 lies at ₹168.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...