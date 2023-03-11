APL Apollo Tubes (₹1,199.2)
At the end of corrective fall
The rally in the stock of APL Apollo Tubes since July last year is tracing a rising channel pattern. Although the price has seen a decline over the last three weeks, the overall uptrend remains intact. Notably, the scrip has now moved closer to the lower band of the channel, increasing the probability of a rally. The stock is likely to appreciate to ₹1,525 over the medium term.
So, one can buy shares of APL Apollo Tubes now at around ₹1,200. Add more shares to the holdings if the price dips to ₹1,130. Place stop-loss at ₹985 at first. Shift it up to ₹1,350 when the stock crosses over ₹1,400. Alter the stop-loss to ₹1,400 when the price goes above ₹1,450. Book profits at ₹1,525.
Escorts Kubota (₹1,964.6)
Testing a strong base
A couple of weeks ago, we suggested short positions on the stock of Escorts Kubota. The average short price was at ₹2,110 and the target at ₹1,940. The target was hit last week. The stock is now trading near a strong base, which has been holding well for the past six months. Therefore, the likelihood of a rally is high.
Traders can go long at the current level of ₹1,964. Add more longs if price drops to ₹1,930. Keep a stop-loss at ₹1,885 initially. When the scrip surpasses ₹2,050, alter the stop-loss to ₹1,980. Exit the longs when the price hits ₹2,130. The price band of ₹2,130-2,160 is a substantial supply zone against which the stock could start moving southwards.
LTIMindtree (₹4,640.2)
Likely to depreciate
The stock of LTIMindtree has largely been moving within the range of ₹4,275 and ₹5,000 since August last year. Nearly a month ago, the stock rallied to hit the upper band of ₹5,000 and then made a U-turn. On Friday, it marked a lower low, thereby increasing the chances of a fall from here. We expect the stock to depreciate further this week. It is likely to touch ₹4,275 in the next two weeks.
So, go short on the stock of LTIMindtree at the current level of ₹4,640.2. Add more shorts if the price goes up to ₹4,800. Place stop-loss at ₹5,000 at first. Bring it down to ₹4,575 when the stock falls below ₹4,450. Liquidate the shorts at ₹4,275 as the stock might bounce off this support level and start moving up towards ₹5,000.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.