Nifty 50 June Futures (10,102)

The Nifty June month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 10,066. After an recording an intra-day high at 10,137 and started to decline. But it took support marking an intra-day low at 10,040. The near-term outlook remains positive as long as the contract trades above 10,040 levels. Traders can buy the contract with a stop-loss at 10,030. A decisive rally above the current resistance level of 10,100 can take the contract northwards to 10,130 and then to 10,150 levels. However, a decisive fall below 10,040 will bring back selling interest and drag the contract down to 10,020 and 10,000 levels. Subsequent supports are at 9,970 and 9,950 levels.

Following a gap-up open and initial hour rally, the Sensex and the Nifty slipped and took support at the previous close. But, the benchmark indices once again started to trend upwards. The Sensex has climbed 0.5 per cent and the Nifty advanced 0.67 per cent so far. Asian markets were trading with a bullish bias, the Nikkei 225 had gained 0.7 per cent to 22,863 and Hang Seng index had increased 0.8 per cent to 24,569 levels. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. Whereas the India VIX has slumped 2.2 per cent 29 levels. The Nifty small-cap index (up by 2.5 per cent) has again outperformed the Nifty mid-cap index (up by 1 per cent). Apart from the Nifty IT index which has slipped 0.6 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory. The top sectoral gainers are Nifty metal and media that have advanced 3.6 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!