Nifty 50 June Futures (9,942)

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session marginally on positive note amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei225 is up 0.36 per cent to 22,695 while Hang Seng index is marginally down, hovering at 24,313 levels. After an initial up-move, the Sensex and the Nifty spot indices began to decline witnessing selling interest and profit taking at higher levels. Both the benchmark indices have slumped about 1 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The India VIX has fallen 0.5 per cent to 29.8 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have declined 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. The Nifty Bank has declined 2.3 per cent dragged by private sector banking stocks. The Nifty PVT Bank index has tumbled 2.6 per cent whereas the Nifty PSU Bank index has gained 0.8 per cent. The Nifty Pharma and FMCG are the other two indices trading in green, advancing 1.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent correspondingly.
The Nifty June month contract commenced the session in negative note, opening at 10,060 levels. After an initial rally, the contract marked an intra-day high at 10,110 and began to decline on the back of selling interest. The contract breached the key support at 10,000. Traders can go short on rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at 10,010 levels. A decisive fall below 9,925 can pull the contract down to 9,900 levels. Next key supports are at 9,870 and 9,850. Key resistances beyond 10,050 are at 10,070 and 10,100.
Strategy: Go short on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at 10,010
Supports: 9,925 and 9,900
Resistances: 10,000 and 10,050
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
