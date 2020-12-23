Nifty Call: Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 December Futures (13,570)
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session slightly in the negative note and subsequently entered into the positive territory. The Asian markets are positive in today's session. The Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.3 per cent to 26,524 and the Hang Seng index has added 0.68 per cent to reach 26,295 levels.
Also read: Markets in a narrow range, but IT stocks shine
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have advanced 0.65 per cent each so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 2.2 per cent to 21.5 levels. Witnessing buying interest, the Nifty mid- and small-cap indices have jumped 1.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices are featuring in the positive territory and the top gainers are Nifty realty and media, which have advanced 3.8 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.
The Nifty 50 December month contract started the session slightly in the negative territory at 13,479 against the previous close at 13,487. Following an initial decline to the intraday low of 13,448, the contract began to trend upwards and breached a key resistance at 13,500, which has turned into a significant support now. The near-term stance stays positive as long as the contract trades above the key base level of 13,500; traders can buy with a fixed stop-loss.
Also read: Why you should accumulate the stock of NMDC
The contract can test an immediate resistance at 13,600. A decisive break above this level can take the contract higher to 13,630 and then to 13,650 levels. Key supports below 13,500 are placed at 13,480 and 13,450. Supports thereafter are at 13,425 and 13,400.
Strategy: Near-term stance stays positive above 13,500. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 13,500 and 13,480
Resistances: 13,600 and 13,630
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...