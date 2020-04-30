Nifty call: Buy on dips with fixed stop-loss at 9,770 levels

Nifty 50 April futures (9,824)

Taking cues from the positive global markets, the Sensex and Nifty started the session with a gap-up open. The Nikkei 225 has gained 2 per cent to 20,193 in today's session. The US indices surged more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

Both the Sensex and Nifty have jumped 3 per cent so far in today's session. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. The India VIX has slipped 0.9 per cent to 33.5 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 2.4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. The defence sectors, namely, Nifty Pharma and FMCG, have fallen 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively. Other sectoral indices are hovering in positive territory and the top gainers are Nifty Auto (5.6 per cent) and Nifty Metal (4.7 per cent).

The Nifty April month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 9,705. After marking an intra-day low at 9,693 levels, the contract decisively breached key resistance at 9,700, which has turned into a vital base now. The contract has recorded an intra-day high at 9,877 levels. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above the key support level of 9,700. Traders can buy on declines, with a fixed stop-loss at 9,770 levels. Immediate supports are at 9,800 and 9,775 levels. Subsequent supports below 9,775 are at 9,750 and 9,720 levels. Key resistances above 9,850 are at 9,877 and 9,900 levels.

Strategy: Buy on dips while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at 9,770 levels.

Supports: 9,800 and 9,775

Resistances: 9,850 and 9,875