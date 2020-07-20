Nifty Call: Buy with stop-loss at 10,930 levels

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Nifty 50 July Futures (10,965)
The Sensex and Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up open and continued to hover in the positive territory. The Asian markets are trading flat in today's session; the Nikkei 225 is hovering at 22,717 and the Hang Seng index is trading at 25,119. Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index has jumped 2.8 per cent to 4,671 levels. The Sensex and Nifty 50 have gained 0.7 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. The India VIX- volatility index has jumped 2.3 per cent. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced one per cent each in today’s session. The top sectoral gainers are Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Service surged 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, the Nifty Pharma and FMCG are the losers that fell 1.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
The Nifty 50 July futures contract started the session with a gap-up open at 10,955. After an initial decline to 10,931 the contract continued to trend upwards. It has recorded an intra-day high at 10,987. The near-term outlook stays bullish as long as the contract trades above 10,900 levels. Traders can buy the contract on declines with a stop-loss at 10,930. A decisive break above 10,990 can take the contract northwards to 11,030 and 11,050. On the other hand, a decisive fall below 10,900 can bring back selling interest and pull the contract down to 10,870 and then to 10,850 levels.
Strategy: Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at 10,930 levels
Supports: 10,900 and 10,870
Resistances: 10,990 and 11,030
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...