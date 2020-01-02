Nifty Call: Buy with stop-loss at 12,275 levels

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
Nifty 50 January Futures (12,324)
The Nifty and the Sensex started the session with a gap-up opening, following positive trends in other Asian markets. The Hang Seng index has gained 1.1 per cent to 28,501 and CSI 300 index has advanced 1.4 per cent to 4,153 levels in today's session. Both the Nifty and the Sensex have maintained the positive momentum and continued to trend upwards, gaining 0.6 per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. The India VIX has slipped 0.8 per cent to 11.49 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are witnessing buying interest and have advanced 0.9 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty metal index tops the charts by gaining 2 per cent followed by Nifty PSU Bank index which has gained 1.2 per cent. Nifty media index is the only index hovering in the red, declining by 0.3 per cent.
The Nifty January futures contract commenced the session with a minor gap-up opening at 12,252. After marking an intra-day low at 12,245 the contract continued to trend upwards and has breached the vital resistance at 12,300 levels. The near-term outlook will remain positive as long as the contract trades above 12,275 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy while maintaining a stop-loss at 12,275 levels. A strong rally above 12,325 can take the contract higher to 12,350 and 12,370 levels. Key supports below 12,275 are at 12,250 and 12,225 levels.
Strategy: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 12,275 levels
Supports: 12,375 and 12,250
Resistances: 12,325 and 12,350
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...