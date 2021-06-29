Nifty Call: Go long above 15,830 levels with a fixed stop-loss

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 July Futures (15,802)
Taking negative cues from the weak Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 started the session flat and slipped into the negative territory. The Nikkei 225 is down by 0.8 per cent to 28,812 levels, and the Hang Seng index is also declined by 0.9 per cent to 28,995 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are down by 0.2 per cent and 0.23 per cent, respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. India VIX has also fallen by 1.2 per cent to 13.2 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are mixed.
The Nifty mid-cap index has fallen marginally by 0.2 per cent, while the Nifty small-cap index is up by 0.2 per cent. Buying interest is seen in the Nifty pharma and FMCG indices that have climbed 0.5 per cent and 0.34 per cent correspondingly. On the other hand, selling pressure has dragged the Nifty metal and Nifty Bank indices which have fallen 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.
The June Nifty futures contract began the session marginally in the negative territory, opening at 15,843 levels. After marking an intraday high at 15,860, the contract slipped in the negative territory and recorded an intraday low at 15,763 levels. But, the contract recovered from the intraday low and now testing 15,800 levels. A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 15,830 can take the contract higher to 15,860 and then to 15,880 levels. Traders can go long on a rally above 15,830 levels with fixed stop-loss. Immediate supports are placed at 15,770 and 15,750 levels.
Strategy: Fresh long positions can be initiated on an up-move above 15,830 levels with fixed stop-loss
Supports: 15,770 and 15,750
Resistances: 15,830 and 15,860
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...