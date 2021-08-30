Nifty call: Go long with stop-loss at 16,840

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Nifty 50 September Futures (16,890)
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex began the day on the front foot and have been making good gains. The Nifty 50 has marked a fresh all-time high of 16,881 and is now at 16,875 and similarly, the Sensex made a fresh lifetime high of 56,734 and is currently around 56,680. Both the indices are set to scale more heights. Among Asian majors, the Nikkei 225 has gained 0.5 per cent and the Hang Seng is up by 0.25 per cent.
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh highs
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 denotes a strong upward bias as the advance-decline ratio stands at 43-7. Notably, all the mid- and small-cap indices are up between 1.4 and 1.9 per cent respectively. Likewise, among the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty IT index (down by 0.15 per cent) all others are in the green, led by the Nifty Metal, up by 2.45 per cent. This is followed by the Nifty Realty index, up by 2.15 per cent so far. These factors shows that the buying since the morning has been broad-based. Besides, there is a drop in volatility, which is a positive signal for the bulls — i.e., India VIX, the volatility index, is down by 2.2 per cent to 13.10.
Futures: The September futures contract of the Nifty 50 opened the session with a gap-up at 16,745 versus Friday’s close of 16,718. It has been rallying steadily since the beginning of the session and is now hovering around 16,890. The price action is very bullish, and the major trend is also up, and this is supported by broader buying happening in the market.
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh highs
The above factors show that the contract is likely to make further gains today and so traders can buy Nifty September futures with stop-loss at 16,840. On the upside, the contract is likely to move above 16,900 and potentially touch the key level of 17,000. Above that level, 17,050 and 17,100 can be the hurdles. From the current level of 16,890, the supports can be spotted at 16,850 and 16,800.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...