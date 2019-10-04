Nifty call: Go short on rallies, with a stop-loss at 11,330

Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Nifty 50 October futures (11,284)
The Sensex and the Nifty began the session on a positive note, taking bullish cues from the US markets, although the Asian markets are mixed. The Dow Jones index gained 0.47 per cent to 26,201 and the S&P 500 added 0.8 per cent to its 2,910 levels in the last session. The Nikkei 225 index is up by 0.3 per cent at 21,410 levels, while the Hang Seng index has slumped 1.4 per cent to 25,737 in today's session.
However, the domestic benchmark indices declined, giving up their intra-day gains on the back of selling pressure at higher levels. The Sensex and the Nifty are trading in the red. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are down by 0.2 per cent 0.3 per cent. The India VIX has slumped 2.3 per cent to 17.39 levels. Selling interest is witnessed in the Nifty FMCG and media sectoral indices that have declined 1.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.
The October month Nifty futures contract started the session with a gap-up open at 11,419. After marking an intra-day high at 11,430, the contract began to decline due to selling pressure at higher levels. It has registered an intra-day low at 11,266, to recover slightly.
The near-term outlook remains bearish as long as the contract trades below 11,360 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day rallies to go short, with a stop-loss at 11,330 levels.
A fall below 11,280 can drag the contract down to 11,260 and then to 11,230. The next support is at 11,200. On the upside, a strong rally above 11,360 can push the contract higher to 11,400. Subsequent key resistances are placed at 11,420 and 11,440 levels.
Strategy: Go short on rallies, with a stop-loss at 11,330
Supports: 11,260 and 11,230
Resistances: 11,300 and 11,360
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...