Nifty Call: Go short only on a decisive fall below 11,890 levels with a fixed stop-loss

Nifty 50 December Futures (11,913)

The Sensex and the Nifty began the session on a positive note amid mixed global cues. The US markets ended last session on flat note and the Asian markets are mixed in today's session. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 18 points or 23,391 levels and Hang Seng index has gained 207 points or 26,644 levels. After an initial rally, the domestic benchmark indices started to decline from the intra-day high on the back of selling interest. Now, both the indices are trading flat with a negative bias. Market breadth of the Nifty is slightly biased towards declines. The India VIX has slumped 3.5 per cent to 13.79 levels. The Nifty small cap index has slipped into negative territory and the Nifty mid cap index is on the brink of entering the negative territory. The Nifty PSU bank index has slumped 0.7 per cent along with the Nifty metal and media indices which have fallen 0.5 per cent each. While buying interest is seen in the Nifty IT and realty sector indices that have advanced 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

After starting the session in positive note at 11,907, the Nifty December month contract extended the rally. But, after recording an intra-day high at 11,941 the contract began to decline due to selling pressure at higher levels. The contract slipped below the key support at 11,900 and marked an intra-day low at 11,892 levels. Currently, it tests a key support at 11,900. A decisive fall below 11,890 can drag the contract down to 11,870 and then to 11,850 levels. Next key support is at 11,830 and 11,800. Traders can go short on a decisive fall below 11,890 with a fixed stop-loss. Key resistance is at 11,940. A strong break above this barrier can bring back bullish momentum and take the contract higher to 11,960 and then to 11,980 levels.

Strategy: Go short only on a decisive fall below 11,890 levels with a fixed stop-loss

Supports: 11,890 and 11,870

Resistances: 11,940 and 11,960