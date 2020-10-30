Nifty Call: Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at 11,610

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A mew shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Nifty 50 November Futures (11,536)
Despite weak Asian markets, the domestic equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began the session on a flat note and started to trend upwards. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 0.5 per cent and Hang Seng index almost flat in today's session.
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 climbed about 0.5 per cent each during initial hours. But the benchmark indices witnessed selling interest at higher levels and began to decline and have slumped nearly 1 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards declines. There is an increase in volatility as the India VIX has jumped 9 per cent to 26.2 levels.
Also read: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹179.6): Buy
The Nifty 50 November month contract started the session with a gap-down open at 11,649. After marking an intraday high at 11,746 the contract started to experience selling interest and began to decline. It breached the key supports at 11,700 and 11,600.
The near-term stance remains bearish as long as the contract trades below 11,600 levels. Traders can make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss at 11,610. A conclusive fall below the immediate base level of 11,500 can pull the contract down to 11,470 and then to 11,450 levels.
On the other hand, a decisive rally above the immediate resistance levels of 11,600 can witness a corrective rally and take the contract northwards to 11,650 and 11,675 levels. In that case, traders should avoid taking fresh short positions.
Strategy: Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at 11,610
Supports: 11,500 and 11,470
Resistances: 11,600 and 11,650
A mew shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
A peek into the dark and twisted world of Japanese horror is guaranteed to bring you face-to-face with your ...
A ghostwriter comes to terms with a life sans bylines and ego
Mexico’s idea of a good time includes a hearty celebration of mortality and intimacy with life
Memories — mostly embarrassing — take residence in the sole cupboard of life
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...