Nifty Call: Take long positions on rally above 11,700

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
The Sensex and Nifty began the session on a flat note and turned volatile. The Asian markets are displaying mixed cues; the Nikkei 225 has tumbled 1 per cent to 22,971 while Hang Seng index is marginally hovering in the positive territory at 26,351. After an initial rally, the Sensex and Nifty started to decline witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. The India VIX has slumped 5.3 per cent to 15.94 levels.
Witnessing buying interest, the Nifty mid-cap index has advanced 1.3 per cent whereas Nifty small-cap is trading in red, down by 0.2 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank and IT are the two sectors trading in negative territory, declined 1.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. The Nifty realty index gained 1.4 per cent.
After a gap-down open at 11,598 the Nifty February month contract started to recovered. But recording an intra-day high at 11,747 the contract began to experience selling pressure and dropped below 11,700 levels. Currently, the contract is moving sideways in the band between 11,650 and 11,700. Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract moves in this band. Fresh long positions can be initiated on a strong rally above 11,700 levels with a fixed stop-loss at 11,685. The contract can test resistances at 11,725 and 11,750 levels. On the downside, a plunge below 11,650 can drag the contract down to 11,630 and then to 11,600 levels. In that case, avoid taking fresh long positions.
Strategy: Take fresh long positions only on a strong rally above 11,700 with a stop-loss at 11,685 levels
Supports: 11,650 and 11,630
Resistances: 11,700 and 11,725
Find out if you’re a likely candidate for this in-car smart addition to the smart speakers line-up
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...