Nifty Call: Tread with caution as contract is range-bound

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Nifty 50 January Futures (14,442)
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 commenced the session with a gap-up and continues to trade in a sideways range. The Asian markets are mixed in today's session, the Hang Seng index is marginally up by 0.16 per cent to 27,921 while CSI 300 index is down by 0.95 per cent to 5,443 levels. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have advanced 0.75 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively so far. But the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have slumped 1 per cent and 0.65 per cent correspondingly. The India VIX has jumped 8.2 per cent to 22.3, implying an increase in volatility. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index has jumped 2.3 per cent and is the top gainer followed by Nifty Auto, FMGC and Realty which have climbed 1 per cent each. On the other hand, selling interest is seen in the Nifty metal and media that have declined 1.9 per cent and 1.45 respectively.
The Nifty 50 futures contract started the session with a gap-up open at 14,453. After marking an intraday high at 14,495 the contract began to decline witnessing selling interest and recorded an intraday low at 14,400 levels. The contract is now range-bound between 14,420 and 14,470. As long as the contract is range-bound, traders should tread with caution. A strong rally above 14,470 can reinforce the bullish momentum and take the contract higher to 14,490 or 14,500 levels. Next key resistance above 14,500 are placed at 14,525 and 14,550 levels. On the other hand, a substantial fall below the lower boundary ay 14,420 can pull the contract down to 14,400 initially. A further decline below 14,400 can drag the contract down to 14,375 and 14,350 levels.
Strategy: The contract is range-bound, tread with caution
Supports: 14,420 and 14,400
Resistances: 14,470 and 14,500
BL Research Bureau
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...