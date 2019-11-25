Nifty call: Tread with caution as the risk-reward is not favourable at current levels

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
Nifty 50 November Futures (12,015)
The Indian benchmark indices are on the rise today, tracking the positive sentiment in other Asian markets. The Nifty and the Sensex are up 0.8 per cent, taking cues from the Nikkei, which rose 0.7 per cent and the Hang Seng index, which gained 1.6 per cent today.
The decline in the November futures contract of the Nifty 50 index on Friday was arrested by support at 11,900; it closed the week just above that level at 11,914. In today’s session, backed by the support and the risk-on sentiment, the futures contract has been rising since the session open, and is currently trading above the critical level of 12,000.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is inclined towards bulls, as the advances-declines ratio stands at 40-10. India VIX, the volatility measure, is at 14.3, down by a substantial 3.7 per cent. All sectoral indices, except the Nifty media index, has appreciated today, with Nifty metal the top performer, up by 2.4 per cent. Hence, the market seems to be bullish on a broader basis, suggesting that the likelihood of an intra-day reversal is low.
Though the rally appears strong, it is to be noted that the contract is still trading within a range between 11,835 and 12,070. At the current level, the risk-reward is not favourable for both long and short positions. Hence, traders are recommended to stay away from initiating fresh positions.
Strategy: Tread with caution as the risk-reward is not favourable at current levels
Supports: 11,935 and 11,900
Resistances: 12,070 and 12,126
...
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...