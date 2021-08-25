Todays Pick

Arvind (₹93.1): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 24, 2021

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Arvind at current levels. The stock has been in a long-term uptrend since it bottomed out at ₹19 in March 2020. Following a corrective decline, the stock found support at ₹60 in April this year and resumed the primary uptrend. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. However, it met with a resistance at around ₹110 in July and experienced a corrective down-move. This corrective decline appears to have come to an halt this week as the stock took support from the medium-term base level of ₹84.5 and bounced up.

On Tuesday, the stock gained 8.6 per cent with good volume and has rebounded from a vital base level of ₹85. The daily relative strength index has re-entered into the neutral region from the bearish zone and the weekly RSI has re-entered into the bullish zone. The medium-term uptrend is intact for the stock. It has potential to extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹97 and ₹99 in the forthcoming trading sessions.

Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹91.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 25, 2021

