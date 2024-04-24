The short-term outlook is bullish for Aditya Birla Capital. The stock surged about 7 per cent on Tuesday. This has ended the two-week sideways consolidation. Immediate support will be at ₹213. Below that ₹208 and ₹202 are the next strong support. We expect the downside to be limited to ₹208 in case if the share price falls from here below ₹213. The moving average indicators are also giving strong bullish signals.

Aditya Birla Capital share price can rise to ₹235 over the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long now around ₹217. Accumulate on dips at ₹210. Keep the stop-loss at ₹204. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹221 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹225. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹227 when the price touches ₹230. Exit the stock at ₹232.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)