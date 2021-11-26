Todays Pick

Ashok Leyland (₹134.4): SELL

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 25, 2021

The short-term outlook for the stock of Ashok Leyland is bearish. The stock has tumbled about 13 per cent from the high of ₹153 made November 16. The bounce from this week’s low of ₹130 failed to see a strong follow-through rise. The pull-back seen over the last two days keeps intact the downtrend that has been in place since last week. The stock has the potential to fall towards ₹122-120 in two weeks or so. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts at ₹137 on any intermediate bounce seen if any. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹142. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹131 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹127. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹128 as soon as the stock falls to ₹124.

Book profits at ₹122. The bearish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks above ₹138 from here. Such a break can take the stock up to ₹143-145 again. From a medium-term perspective, the region between ₹122 and ₹118 is a crucial support zone. As such, the chances of seeing a fresh rally from this support zone cannot be ruled out.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
Ashok Leyland Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like