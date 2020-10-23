Balmer Lawrie & Company (₹106.7)

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels. Following a sharp fall in mid-September, the stock found support at ₹96 and subsequently bounced. Since then, it has been in a short-term uptrend.
While trending up, the stock breached its 21-day moving average and continues to trade above this average line. On Thursday, the stock gained 3.6 per cent, accompanied by above average volume, breaking key resistance at ₹105.
With this rally, the stock has regained bullish momentum and is likely to extend the uptrend.
Both the daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices are charting higher in the neutral region towards the bullish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the positive territory implying buying interest.
Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. The short term price targets are ₹111 and ₹113.5. Traders with a short-term perspective can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹104.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...