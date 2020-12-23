Birlasoft Limited (₹232.8): Buy

The stock of Birlasoft Limited is a good candidate to buy for the short-term, given that it has witnessed a fresh breakout of the consolidation range.

Since registering a low of ₹46.7 in late March, the stock has been moving up gradually. The uptrend got accelerated in July when the scrip pierced through the psychological level of ₹100, turning the outlook positive. The stock price doubled since then and hit ₹200 in mid-September. That is when the bulls started to lose strength. However, there was no price correction and instead the stock went into consolidation phase. That is, it was oscillating between ₹175 and ₹210 until Monday.

Yesterday, bulls made a comeback and consequently the scrip broke out of the range and recorded a fresh 52-week high of ₹236.9 before ending the session at ₹232.8. This has increased the likelihood of the stock establishing another round of uptrend. Substantiating the positive bias, a considerable increase in volume can be seen during the breakout.

Hence, traders can buy the stock on dips with stop-loss at ₹215 for a target of ₹250.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)