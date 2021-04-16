Todays Pick

Dhampur Sugar Mills (₹198.6): Buy

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on April 15, 2021

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Dhampur Sugar Mills at current levels. The stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend, since recording a multi-year low at ₹65.8 in March 2020. Since the stock took support at ₹140 in early November 2020, it has been in a medium-term uptrend.

Last week, the stock took support at ₹172 and bounced up, gaining bullish momentum. Sustaining the momentum, the stock advanced 4.8 per cent with above average volumes on Thursday, breaking above the key immediate resistance at around ₹190. Also, the stock has surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages and trades well above these levels.

The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bullish zone.

A rally above the current hurdle at ₹200 can strengthen the bullish momentum and take the stock higher to ₹207 and then to ₹211 in the short term. Traders with a short-term perspective can buy with a stop-loss at ₹194.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.