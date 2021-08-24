Indigo Paints (₹2,563.8): Buy

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Indigo Paints at current levels. After listing in early February this year, the stock started to decline and was on a short-term downtrend until it recorded a 52-week low at ₹2,191 in mid-April. The stock subsequently took support at around ₹2,270 and began to trend upwards. On the upside, the stock has met with a resistance at around ₹2710 in June and this level had limited the up-move in July.
Following a near-term down-move the stock found support at ₹2,400 and halted the decline last week. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index the stock reversed direction and started to trend upwards. On Monday, the stock jumped 5.4 per cent with good volume and has breached the immediate resistance at ₹2,490 levels. Also, it has managed to close above the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
Overall the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can extend the up-move and reach the price targets of ₹2670 and ₹2720 in the coming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹2510 levels.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...