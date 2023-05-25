Sudarshan Chemical Industries’ share price rose substantially on Wednesday. This led to the breach of a critical resistance at ₹425, which has been holding true since October last year. The stock hit a nine-month high of ₹453 on Wednesday before ending the session lower at ₹440. Following the breakout, the scrip shows potential to rally more, especially in the next couple of sessions.

But there could be an intraday dip to ₹425 on Thursday before further rally. So, traders can go long on the stock now at ₹440 and add more longs if the price dips to ₹425. The average price will thus be around ₹433. Keep stop-loss at ₹422. Book profits when the stock hits ₹455.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)