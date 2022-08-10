hamburger

Todays Pick

Today’s Pick: Avanti Feeds (₹511): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022

Go long at the current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹503

The short-term outlook for the stock of Avanti Feeds is bullish. A strong 4 per cent rise on Monday has taken the stock decisively above the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA), at ₹495. The region between ₹500 and ₹495 will be a good support zone and a dip below this is likely to bring fresh buyers. The stock can rise to ₹560 over the next couple of weeks and even ₹590 and ₹600 in the next three-four weeks.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at the current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹503. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹518 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹525. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹535 when the stock touches ₹548 on the upside and book profits at ₹560.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 10, 2022
Avanti Feeds Ltd
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you