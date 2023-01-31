The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Carborundum Universal as it has been moving up well at a time when the benchmark indices are beaten down badly. The stock has been moving inside a bull channel since March last year. Immediate support is at ₹944. Below that, the 21-Day Moving Average at ₹920 is the next strong support. It has been limiting the downside since the beginning of this month.

Read also: Our Russian plant is running smoothly and is profitable: MM Murugappan

Carborundum Universal can rise to ₹1,080 over the next three-four weeks. Traders can go long at current levels and accumulate on dips at ₹948. Keep the stop-loss at ₹910. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹975 when the stock touches ₹990 on the upside. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,030 when Carborundum Universal rallies to ₹1,055. Book profits at ₹1,070.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit