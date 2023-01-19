The stock of Indus Towers began its latest leg of downtrend in early December last year after facing a barrier at around ₹204. This week, it decisively breached a key support at ₹182, opening the door for further depreciation.

Although there was a minor gain on Wednesday, the stock’s downtrend is likely to continue, and particularly on Thursday. One can consider this stock for intraday trades shorting at ₹176.9 with ₹179 as stop-loss. Book profits when the price falls to ₹173. That said, do not trade if the stock opens Thursday’s session above ₹179.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)