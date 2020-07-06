Rupee retains positive bias

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
The rupee (INR) closed last week with a gain of about 1.3 per cent against the dollar (USD). It ended the week at 74.64 versus the previous close of 75.64, thus closing above the important level of 75. The price action in the daily chart is hinting at a strong uptrend in the rupee.
INR, opening higher at 74.5 on Monday, has moderated a bit as this level is a resistance. Nevertheless, 74.65 is a support and until the currency remains above that level, it can be bullish biased. Below 74.65, the price area between 74.9 and 75 can be a support band. On the other hand, if the rupee appreciates and rally past 74.5, it could face hurdle at 74.35.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net sellers last week; however, June has been positive for the Indian market as FPI net inflow stood at about ₹26,000 crore (equity and debt) for the month. Continuing with the positive sentiment, if they pump in more money in the current month, the rupee can gain further versus the greenback.
The weekly statistical supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last Friday showed that foreign reserves increased in the period between June 19 and June 26. According to the latest report, the total reserves went up by nearly $1.3 billion – it increased to $506.8 billion from $505.5 billion. Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), the largest component of the reserves, was up by $0.6 billion to $467.6 billion. The value of gold holding increased by $0.7 billion to $33.5 billion compared to the preceding week. High holding of reserves is good for the currency as it can be an effective tool in keeping the exchange rate stable.
The dollar index closed marginally lower last week at 97.17 versus its previous close of 97.43. It continues to stay below the critical resistance of 97.75 and is currently testing the support at 97. A decisive break below this level can result in considerable sell-off. Such a decline could help the rupee gain ground against the dollar.
The rupee has a considerable support at 74.65. Until it stays above this level, bulls have good chance to recover. Hence, for intraday, traders can go long in rupee with stop-loss at 74.8.
Supports: 74.65 and 74.9
Resistances: 74.5 and 74.35
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...