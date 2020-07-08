Short INR below 75

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The rupee (INR), which weakened yesterday, has begun today’s session marginally higher at 74.86 versus yesterday’s close of 74.93 against the dollar (USD). But then it has declined since then and is now trading near the important support level of 75, a break below which can result in a sharp fall.
Below 75, the support levels would be 75.15 and 75.4. But if the domestic currency appreciates by taking support at 75, it could face a hurdle at 74.8. A rally above this level can take the INR to 74.6.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are once again showing interest in domestic assets. After registering a net inflow of nearly ₹350 crore (equity and debt combined) on Monday, yesterday’s number stood at ₹830 crore. If the FPIs continue to invest in the same manner, the inflow could help the rupee to stay afloat.
The dollar index recovered slightly yesterday; however, it remains below the support levels of 97 and the 21-day moving average, retaining the negative short-term outlook. As long as the index stays below 97, the chances of recovery are slim and that is good for the Indian currency.
Though the rupee has declined a little so far, it has a substantial support at 75. As long as it remains above that level, a recovery cannot be ruled. Hence, traders can short the rupee with tight stop-loss if it breaks below the support of 75.
Supports: 75 and 75.15
Resistances: 74.8 and 74.6
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...