Technical Analysis

Your Stock Portfolio

Siemens faces major hurdles

Yoganand D | Updated on October 06, 2019 Published on October 06, 2019

A break above ₹1,550 can push the stock up to ₹1,700 over the medium term

Here are answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.

What is the long-term outlook on Siemens?

TVS Prakash Rao

 

 

 

Siemens (₹1,534): The Siemens stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹850 in October 2018. Medium-term trend has been up since taking support at ₹1,100 in early August this year. The shortterm trend is also up. The stock accelerated the uptrend and gained 25.8 per cent in September. Currently, it tests a key long-term resistance in the band between ₹1,500 and ₹1,550. The daily as well as the weekly relative strength indices hover in the overbought territory, implying the possibility of a potential short-term trend reversal. Profit-booking can lead to a corrective decline and the stock can slip to the immediate supports at ₹1,450 and ₹1,400. As long as the stock trades above ₹1,350, the shortterm uptrend will be intact.

A decisive fall below this level will mar the uptrend and pull the stock lower to ₹1,300 and ₹1,200 levels over the medium term. In that case, investors can consider taking partial profits off the table. Those with a long-term perspective can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹950. Also, investors can make use of declines to accumulate the stock. A decisive break above ₹1,550 can push the stock northwards to ₹1,600 and ₹1,700 over the medium term.

What are the prospects of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies? Can I average at the current market price? Please suggest the stop-loss and entry level as well.

Pradeep Kabra

AXISCADES Engineering Technologies (₹78.6): The stock has been in a long-term downtrend ever since it encountered a resistance at ₹370 in late 2015. In May this year, the stock recorded a multi-year low at ₹44 and has been in a corrective rally since then. The stock faces a key resistance ahead in the ₹90-100 band. On the other hand, a fall below the immediate support at ₹70 will drag the stock down to ₹60, and a further fall could test the ₹50 level over the medium term. Avoid averaging the stock as long as it trades below ₹100. A strong break above ₹100 can pave way for an upmove to ₹115 and ₹130 levels.

Should I hold Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) purchased at ₹130 or should I book profits?

Kishan Chand Swain

 

 

 

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (₹169.8): The stock registered a new at high at ₹190 in late September and is on a corrective decline. In a volatile market, you can consider taking partial profits off the table at this juncture. A strong rally above ₹180 can take the stock northwards to ₹190 and ₹200 levels. But a slump below ₹155 can drag it down to ₹135. Vital supports below ₹135 are placed at ₹125 and ₹115 levels. A long-term uptrend remains intact above ₹135. Investors can hold the stock with a stop-loss at ₹130.

Send your queries to [email protected]

Published on October 06, 2019
recommendation
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Index Outlook: Indices are poised at key base