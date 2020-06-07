Technical Analysis

Your Stock Portfolio

Stock query: Balrampur Chini Mills tests crucial resistance

Yoganand D | Updated on June 07, 2020 Published on June 07, 2020

A decisive break above ₹126 will strengthen the medium-term uptrend

Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.

What is the short-term outlook of Balrampur Chini Mills? I would like to buy with a short-term horizon.

Ashish

Balrampur Chini Mills (₹124): Last week, the stock of Balrampur Chini Mills skyrocketed 24 per cent with good volume, breaking above a vital resistance at ₹110.

However, the stock is now testing a resistance at ₹126.

A decisive break above this level will strengthen the medium-term uptrend that has been in place since the stock took support at ₹68 in late March and pave the way for an upmove to ₹140 and then to ₹155 over the medium term. Also, the short-term trend is up.

The stock is trading well above its 21- and 50-day moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volumes over the past two weeks. The indicators feature in the bullish zone.

But, any likely correction will be short-lived and the stock will find support at ₹110 and then at ₹100 in the near term. A plunge below ₹100 will alter the short-term uptrend and pull the stock down to ₹90 and ₹85 levels.

You can buy on declines with a stop-loss at ₹105. A strong rally above ₹155 will push the stock northwards to ₹165 and ₹175 over the long run.

I bought the stock of AU Small Finance Bank for ₹490. Can I hold for a long term?

Ganesh MS

AU Small Finance Bank (₹482.5): The stock of AU Small Finance Bank continues to be in a medium-term downtrend since it encountered a key resistance at ₹1,200 in early March.

But, it recorded a 52-week low at ₹366 in late May and began to trend upwards, triggered by positive divergence on the daily relative strength index (RSI) and moving average convergence divergence indicator. Moreover, the weekly RSI is also displaying positive divergence, backing the trend-reversal. Other daily indicators are charting higher in line with the price action.

That said, the stock faces a key resistance ahead at ₹500 and also has a short-term trend-deciding resistance in the band between ₹550 and ₹570. Only a strong break above these barriers will alter the short-term downtrend and take the stock higher to ₹600 and then to ₹650. Failure to move beyond ₹570 will keep the stock consolidating in a wide range between ₹400 and ₹570 for a while.

Key supports are placed at ₹430 and ₹400. A slump below the second support underpins the medium-term downtrend and can pull the stock down to ₹366 and then to ₹350.

You can hold the stock with a stop-loss at ₹430 and can consider booking partial profits if the stock struggles to move beyond ₹570. Alternatively, you can consider averaging the stock on declines with a long-term stop-loss at ₹390.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Published on June 07, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weekly trading guide: ITC consolidates with upward bias
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.