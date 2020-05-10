Stock query: HDFC Bank in a short-term sideways trend

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
I bought the stock of HDFC Bank at ₹950. Can I hold it for a long term?
Rajagopalan J
HDFC Bank (₹928.9): Following a sharp fall in early March, the stock of HDFC Bank registered a 52-week low at ₹738.9 in late March. Subsequently, the stock reversed direction and began to trend upwards. Since then, it has been in a corrective short-term uptrend.
However, the stock encountered a key resistance at ₹1,000 and started to trend downwards. Over the past one month, it has been broadly trading in the wide band between ₹850 and ₹1000.
A slump below the lower boundary can pull the stock down to ₹800 and then to ₹750 levels over the medium term. The next key support is at ₹700.
On the upside, an emphatic break above the immediate resistance level of ₹1,000 will strengthen the corrective rally and take the stock northward to ₹1,050. To alter the medium-term downtrend that has been in place from the December 2019 high of ₹1,304, the stock needs to decisively rally above the crucial resistance level of ₹1,100.
Such a break above this barrier will strengthen the uptrend and take the stock northwards to ₹1,180 and 1,250 levels. The subsequent resistance is at ₹1,300.
Inventors with a long-term perspective can buy in declines and stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹785 levels. You can also stay invested with this stop-loss.
What is short-term outlook of Petronet LNG horizon?
Ashish Pathrabe
Petronet LNG (₹224.6): Since taking support at ₹171 in late March, the stock of Petronet LNG has been in a short-term uptrend.
While trending up, it breached a key resistance at ₹204 and the 21-day moving average in early April. But, the stock met with a key resistance at ₹245 last week and started to decline
The stock hovers above the key level of ₹220. A slump below this level can pull it down to ₹210 and then to ₹204.
A decisive fall below the crucial support level of ₹204 will mar the short-term uptrend and drag the stock down to ₹180 and then to ₹170 levels.
Investors with a medium-term view can buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹190.
A conclusive break above ₹245 can accelerate the uptrend to ₹256 and then to ₹275 over the medium term.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
Aggressive capex, manufacturing capabilities for US and a change in domestic strategy make the stock ...
The large-cap-oriented fund has contained losses well in these difficult market conditions
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...