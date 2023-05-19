The short-term outlook for KRBL is bullish. The stock has been moving up gradually over the last three weeks. Immediate support is at ₹400. Below that ₹390-385 is the next strong support zone. This can limit the downside in case KRBL falls below ₹400. Near-term resistance is at ₹420. The chances are high for the stock to breach this hurdle. Such a break can take the share price of KRBL up to ₹450-470 over the next three-four weeks. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹402. Buy more at ₹394 if the fall extends beyond ₹400. Keep the stop-loss at ₹380. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹413 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹419. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹425 when the price touches ₹435. Exit the longs at ₹445.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)