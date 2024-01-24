The outlook is bearish for Ramco Cements stock. The stock had failed to breach ₹965 on its various attempts last week. That, followed by the sharp fall on Tuesday, strengthens the bearish case. Immediate resistance will be at ₹945. Above that, the region between ₹955 and ₹960 will have the higher and strong resistance. The Ramco Cements share price can fall to ₹925. Here, we suggest an intraday short positions to capture this fall to ₹925 in this stock. Intraday traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate on a rise at ₹943. Keep a stop-loss at ₹947. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹939 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹936. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹935 when the price falls to ₹932. Exit the short positions at ₹930.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)