hamburger

Technical Analysis

Sunteck Realty (₹400.3): SELL

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: May 12, 2022

The price action since September 2021 indicates a head and shoulder pattern formation

The outlook for the stock of Sunteck Realty is bearish. The price action since September 2021 indicates a head and shoulder pattern formation. The 4.85 per cent on Thursday, the stock below the neckline support of this pattern. The neckline is at ₹415. It will act as a good resistance. Any intermediate bounce will be capped at ₹415. The 21-day moving average (DMA) is on the verge of crossing below the 200-DMA.

This strengthens the bearish case and also indicates that upside could be restricted. The stock can fall to ₹365-₹360 in the next one or two weeks. Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on a rise at ₹410. Keep the stop-loss at ₹421. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹392 as soon as the stock falls to ₹383. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹381 as soon as the stock touches ₹375. Book profits at ₹372. Note that the ₹365-₹360 region is a strong support zone. A trendline and the 100-week moving average are poised in this zone. As such the chances are high for the stock to bounce from this support zone.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on May 13, 2022
Sunteck Realty Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you