hamburger

Technical Analysis

Tech Query: Can the downtrend in L&T Infotech reverse higher?

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Jul 23, 2022

We zoom in on L&T Infotech’s prospects, as also that of two other stocks—Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Procter & Gamble Health

I hold 50 shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech. My average buy price is ₹6,000. What is the short-term and long-term outlook for this stock?

Grandhi Suresh

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (₹4,504.65): The stock has been in a strong downtrend since the beginning of this year. However, the price action since mid-May indicates a sideways consolidation within the broad downtrend. Importantly, this consolidation is happening above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement support level of ₹3,646. So, chances are high that this consolidation could be a base formation before a fresh rally begins. For the short-term, ₹4,900-4,950 and ₹5,155 are the important resistances. Supports are at ₹3,750 and then at ₹3,646.

A prolonged sideways consolidation between ₹3,750 and ₹4,950 or ₹3,646 and ₹5,150 cannot be ruled out in the short term. However, from a big-picture perspective, we consider this as a base formation. We place a higher probability for the stock to break above ₹5,150 eventually and rise towards ₹6,500-7,000 over the long term. If you have the capacity and the intent to hold the stock for the long term, accumulate this stock at current levels. Keep a stop-loss at ₹3,430. Move the stop-loss up to ₹4,930 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹5,350. Revise the stop-loss further up to ₹5,450, when the stock touches ₹6,050 on the upside. Exit 50 per cent of your holding at ₹6,500 and the rest at ₹7,000.

I have bought shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at ₹3,900. Please provide me the long-term outlook for this stock.

S Sankaran

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (₹4,124.55): You will have to book profit and exit this stock at the current levels. The trend is down since December last year. Importantly, this downtrend has happened after a strong head-and-shoulder-pattern formation. This is a bearish pattern. So, the bounce from the recent low of ₹3,365 made in May is just a corrective rally within the broader downtrend. Immediate resistance is at ₹4,180 and then a strong trend resistance is at ₹4,225. The downtrend is likely to resume either from here itself or after testing ₹4,225.

That fresh leg of fall will have the potential to target ₹3,100-3,000 on the downside. The level of ₹3,000 is a strong trend support which can halt the fall and trigger a reversal. In a worst-case scenario, if the stock breaks below ₹3,000 as well, then a steeper fall to ₹2,600-2,500 is possible.

What is the long-term outlook for Procter & Gamble Health? I have bought shares at ₹4,400.

Ravi Shankar

Procter & Gamble Health (₹4,420.8): The stock has been in a strong downtrend since February last year. Within this downtrend, it has been consolidating sideways for some time now. The consolidation range has been ₹3,900-4,650 since March this year. The region between ₹4,750 and ₹4,850 is a crucial resistance. The stock has to rise past ₹4,850 decisively in order to indicate a trend reversal. Only in that case, a fresh rise to ₹5,400 and ₹5,750 can be seen. But, as long as the stock remains below ₹4,650 or ₹4,850, the broader trend will continue to remain down. That will keep the chances of the stock breaking the current range below ₹3,900 high.

Such a break can drag the stock down to ₹3,000 in the coming months. Looking at the chart, the bias remains negative. We prefer the stock to see one more leg of fall targeting ₹3,000. Thereafter, a trend reversal may happen. So, it is better to exit the stock at current levels. You may consider buying the stock again at ₹3,100.

Published on July 23, 2022
L&T Group
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you