What is the long-term outlook for Piramal Enterprises Ltd? Is this the right time to buy this stock?

Farhan, Salem

Piramal Enterprises (₹994.55): The long-term outlook is bullish for Piramal Enterprises. The rise from the March low of ₹630 gives a clear indication of a trend reversal. This upmove has been very strong as seen from the monthly candles. Also, this reversal has happened from just above the 200-Month Moving Average (MA). In addition to this, MA cross-overs in the weekly chart strengthens the bullish case.

Piramal Enterprises’ share price can surge to ₹1,500-1,550 over the next couple of years. Clusters of support are there in the ₹850-780 region. Buy this stock at the current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹880. Keep a stop-loss at ₹680. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹1,080, when the price moves up to ₹1,240. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,340 when Piramal Enterprises’ share price touches ₹1,410. Exit the shares at ₹1,480.

I want to buy shares of Relaxo Footwears. What is the outlook for this stock? Please suggest a good level to enter this stock?

Sabera Begum

Relaxo Footwears (₹921.25): The stock has been in a strong downtrend since November 2021. This fall halted around ₹749 in March this year. Since then, the stock has been moving up. This upmove gives a signal of a trend reversal. However, a strong confirmation is still not visible on the charts. Important support is around ₹860. As long as the stock trades above this support, the bias is positive. Resistance is around ₹950. A decisive rise past this hurdle will strengthen the case of a trend reversal. Such a break can take the stock price up to ₹1,000-1,100 initially.

A sustained rise past ₹1,100 will then boost the bullish momentum and take Relaxo Footwears’ stock price up to ₹1,300-1,400 levels again. If you want to hold this stock for one year, then you can buy now. Accumulate on dips at ₹880. Keep the stop-loss at ₹770. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹970, when the price touches ₹1,060. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹1,080, when Relaxo Footwears’ stock price touches ₹1,160. Exit the stock at ₹1,230.

I have purchased shares of Valiant Organics at ₹505. What is the outlook for this stock?

Vipul, Mumbai

Valiant Organics (₹508.40): The stock has been in a strong downtrend since May 2021. Although the stock has been rising since the last week of March, the upmove is not showing strength. The stock is now poised at a crucial juncture. An important support is at ₹495. The stock has to sustain above this support and then subsequently move above ₹600 to turn the outlook convincingly bullish. In that case, a rise to ₹800-900 is possible in the next two-three quarters.

But if the stock breaks below ₹495, it can fall to ₹430-400. Keep a stop-loss at ₹485 and hold the stock. If the stock breaks below ₹495, then exit at the mentioned stop-loss level. On the other hand, if the stock sustains above ₹495 and moves up from here, then follow the given strategy. Revise the stop-loss higher to ₹520 when the price moves up to ₹560. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹620, when Valiant Organics’ share price touches ₹680. Exit the shares at ₹760.

