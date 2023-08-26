I have shares of Hindustan Copper bought at ₹170. Can I accumulate now or should wait for lower levels? Where can I exit?

Krishna S

Hindustan Copper (₹144.75): The outlook is bullish from a long-term perspective. The stock has strong support at ₹135 and then in the ₹120-115 region. A trendline as well as cluster of moving averages are poised in the ₹120-115 region. That makes it a very strong support zone. However, we can expect the stock to sustain above ₹135 itself. Moving average cross-overs on the weekly chart strengthens the bullish case. All these factors indicate that the stock can attract fresh buyers at lower levels and limit the downside. A fresh leg of rally from the current levels can take Hindustan Copper share price up to ₹195-200 over the next three months.

In case the stock falls below ₹135, it can fall to ₹120-115 first and then see a rise to ₹195-200. An eventual break above ₹200 will open the doors for Hindustan Copper to target ₹260 over the long term. You may have to wait patiently. Accumulate at ₹140. Buy more at ₹125 in case the stock falls below ₹135. Keep a stop-loss at ₹105. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹190 when the price moves up to ₹210. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹205 when the price reaches ₹220. Exit the shares at ₹245.

I hold shares of Surya Roshni. My average buy price is ₹535. What is the outlook for this stock?

Rajesh Das

Surya Roshni (₹852.05): The stock has been in a strong uptrend since August last year. This uptrend is intact. The recent fall from the high of ₹934.75 made in June this year is just a correction within the overall uptrend. Strong supports are at ₹720 and ₹690. The first support level of ₹720 is holding well as of now. There are chances to see a sideways consolidation between ₹800 and ₹900 for some time. But thereafter, Surya Roshni share price is likely to breach ₹900 and rise to ₹1,080-1,100.

You can continue to hold the stock. But it is very important for you to protect some profit. So, keep a stop-loss at ₹685. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹860 when the price moves up to ₹960. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹940 when Surya Roshni share price touches ₹1,020. Exit the stock at ₹1,060. The outlook will turn bearish only if the stock declines below ₹690. But that looks unlikely as seen from the price action on the chart.

I hold shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. My purchase price is ₹1,050. What is the long-term outlook?

Amit Kapoor

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (₹1,838.55): The stock price has surged over the last three months. This rise has been very sharp and fast. Although there is no sign of a reversal yet, it is very important to stay cautious, as stocks that run up very fast could come down sharply much faster in case of any negative trigger. For now, ₹1,760 and ₹1,650 are important supports. The trend will reverse only if the stock price declines below ₹1,650.

In that case, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price can tumble to ₹1,350-1,300. But as long as the stock sustains above ₹1,650, the trend will remain up. Upside is open to target ₹2,300-2,400 in the coming months. Keep a stop-loss at ₹1,610 and hold the stock. Revise the stop-loss up to ₹1,880 when the price touches ₹2,050. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹2,060 when the price reaches ₹2,150. Exit the shares at ₹2,250.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in