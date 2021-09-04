Technical Analysis

Technical call: Buy IRB Infra

Yoganand D BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 04, 2021

Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of IRB Infrastructure Developers at current levels. The stock had gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume, decisively breaching a key medium-term resistance at ₹170 on Friday. The significant long-term support at ₹100 had consistently provided base for the stock between September 2020 and April.

Subsequently, the stock resumed uptrend and broke-out of ₹125 in early June. Since April, the stock has been in a medium to intermediate-term uptrend. The stock had recently ended this correction by breaching the hurdle at ₹170. Moreover, the stock had also surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages. Further, the daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone. So, it can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹195 and ₹210. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹158.

Published on September 04, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like