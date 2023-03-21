The short- and medium-term outlook for the stock of Aster DM Healthcare is bullish. The price action since the beginning of 2020 is in the form of a bull channel. The recent bounce from the low of ₹201.45 indicates that the channel movement is intact. So, the chances are high now for the stock to rise towards the upper end of the channel in the coming weeks. Immediate support is at ₹230-₹225.

The stock can rise to ₹260-265 in the next three-four weeks and even higher after that. Traders can go long now. Accumulate on dips at ₹232. Keep the stop-loss at ₹222. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹243 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹249. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹251 when the stock touches ₹256. Exit the long positions at ₹260.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)