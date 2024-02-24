bl.portfolio caught up with Madanagopal Ramu, Fund Manager and Head – Equity, Sundaram Alternate Assets, at his office in Chennai. The firm manages ₹8,000 + crore of AUM, with offerings across PMS and AIFs catering to high net-worth individuals (HNIs). Madanagopal Ramu talked of his investment framework and stock selection process, among other things. Excerpts from the interview:

Madanagopal Ramu has over 15 years of experience in the Indian Financial Markets. He currently manages AUM of around ₹3,400 crore in the Sundaram India Secular Opportunities Portfolio (SISOP), Sundaram Emerging Leadership Fund (S.E.L.F.) and Voyager PMS strategies. Madan joined Sundaram Mutual fund in 2010 as a Research Analyst from Centrum Broking. He became the Head of Equity Research in April 2015 and started actively managing funds from January 2016. He is a qualified Cost Accountant and has a Management degree from BIM Trichy.

Q You have a strong focus on mid and small-caps in your funds. Why do you think the smaller-market-cap segments have an edge?

According to me, India is a 6/6.5 per cent growth story — neither an 8-9 per cent, nor a 3-4 per cent. With 4-5 per cent inflation, you are looking at the economy which is growing at 10-11 per cent in nominal terms. While this is not a flourishing growth story, it is a pretty decent one. This forms the backdrop for my investment framework. Take the manufacturing portion of the GDP — while I don’t know whether India will become the manufacturing hub of the world in future, I can say that the next 10 years will be better than the last 10 years.

And, we do see smaller players in manufacturing who are doing higher margin businesses being driven by the private capex when that happens. Agriculture always depends on the monsoons and this will continue to grow 3-4 per cent. Services has always been our bedrock of support. Though the IT sector here may see 1-2 years of slow growth, given the AI momentum globally, it can make a comeback to a 10 per cent growth. When these things come together for the economy, the sweet spot will be in the mid-cap space.